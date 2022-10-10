Grass Valley weather: Highs in the low 80s this week

Fall is in the air.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Nevada County will see highs in the low 80s this week and lows in the high to mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is expected to have a high near 83. Calm wind becomes west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight is expected to have a low around 57. Calm wind becomes east 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Tuesday’s high is high near 82, with calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday’s low is around 56, with eest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday is expected to have a high near 83 and low around 55. Calm wind becomes west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday could have a high near 82 and low around 55.

Friday could also have a high near 82 and low around 55.