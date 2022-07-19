Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 90s through the weekend

The doldrums of summer have arrived for Grass Valley.

Today’s high will reach 94. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Lows will drop to 67.

Wednesday’s high will hit 94. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph that afternoon and late that night. Lows will settle around 65.

Expect highs of 93 on Thursday, and 90 on Friday. Lows will land in the lower 60s both nights.

Highs will get to 91 on Saturday, 92 on Sunday, and 93 on Monday.