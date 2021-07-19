Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 90s this week

Highs for Grass Valley will remain in the low 90s through this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 92. Lows will drop to 68 tonight.

Sunny skies will remain through the week.

Tuesday’s high will reach 91, with lows dipping to 63.

Wednesday’s high will hit 90, while Thursday and Friday’s will reach 91. Lows will settle in the lower 60s all three nights.





Saturday and Sunday’s highs will climb to 92.