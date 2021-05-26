Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 90s by Memorial Day

Today’s high of 79 will grow to the low 90s by Memorial Day, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny, with winds at 5 to 7 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 51 tonight.

Expect more sun Thursday (high of 77) and Friday (high of 80). Lows will dip to 51 Thursday night, and 54 Friday night.

It’ll be mostly sunny Saturday, with highs around 81. Lows will settle at 54 that night.

Sunday will be sunny, with highs jumping to 87. Lows will bottom out around 60.





Memorial Day will bring highs of 93, with Tuesday’s highs climbing to 95.