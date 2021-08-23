Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 80s through Thursday

Highs will stay in the 80s for most of this week, the National Weather Service said.

Haze will remain in the area today and Tuesday morning. Highs will reach 85 today, with lows dropping to 58.

The haze should be gone by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will hit 87 that day. Lows will settle around 58.

Wednesday’s highs will climb to 87, Thursday’s will top out at 89, and Friday’s will reach 91. Lows will land in the lower 60s all three nights.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will make it to 92.