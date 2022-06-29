Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 80s through Friday
Grass Valley will see highs in the 80s for a few days, before temperatures in the 70s arrive for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into next week, except for Sunday, which will be mostly sunny.
Today’s high will reach 86. Winds will be 6 to 9 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph late tonight. Lows will drop to 60.
Thursday’s high will hit 84. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph that morning, and 5 to 7 mph late that night. Lows will settle around 57.
Highs will climb to 82 on Friday. Expect 5 to 10 mph winds that afternoon, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will land around 56.
Highs will reach 78 on Saturday, 72 on Sunday, 73 on Monday, and 77 on Tuesday.
