Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 80s this week

Highs will remain in the 80s this week, dropping only once the weekend arrives, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a red flag warning today, which will be sunny with highs around 83. Winds will be between 7 to 11 mph today, with gusts at 18 mph. Lows will drop to 55 tonight, with 9 to 13 mph winds.

The rest of the week will also be sunny.

Tuesday’s highs will climb to 83. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will dip to 55 that night, with 5 to 7 mph winds.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 85, Thursday’s will hit 85 and Friday’s will top out at 83. Lows will settle in the mid- to low 50s those nights.

Saturday’s highs will only get to 75, and Sunday’s will reach 76.