Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 80s by the weekend

Highs will be in the upper 80s by this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week.

Today and Wednesday’s highs will reach 93. Lows will settle around 65 both nights.

Expect Thursday’s high to hit 90, and Friday’s to make it to 91. Lows will be in the mid- to low 60s both nights.

Saturday’s high will climb to 88, and Sunday’s will reach 87. Monday’s high will get to 88.