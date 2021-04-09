Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 70s for the weekend
Temperatures will slowly rise into the 70s over the next few days before dipping back into the 60s next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 69. Lows will drop to 41 tonight.
Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny with highs reaching 70 and 73, respectively. Lows will dip to the low to mid-40s both nights.
Monday’s highs will top out at 74, and lows will settle around 44 that night.
Tuesday is when highs will take a dive back into the 60s. Temperatures will climb to 67 that day, with lows dropping to 43.
Wednesday’s highs will hit 67, and Thursday’s will reach 68.
