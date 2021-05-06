Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 70s, for now

Grass Valley residents can expect a sunny weekend with highs in the 70s, though temperatures will soon creep back into the 80s, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 76. Winds will be around 10 mph this morning. Lows will drop to 46 tonight, when winds will hover between 7 to 11 mph.

Highs on Friday will reach 72. Winds will hit 5 to 8 mph that afternoon. Lows will land at 48 that night, with winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday will see highs reach 79, and Sunday’s will hit 78. Lows will be in the low 50s both nights.

Expect highs of 82 on Monday, and 84 on Tuesday and Wednesday.