Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 60s, until Tuesday
No rain is expected for the next seven days, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 61. Lows will drop to 46 tonight.
Thursday’s high will hit 66, and Friday’s will reach 67. Both days will be sunny. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 40s both nights.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs climbing to 67 both days. Lows will land at 48 both nights.
Monday’s high will reach 65, and Tuesday’s will hit 57.
