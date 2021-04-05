Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 60s until Saturday
Cooler temperatures will prevail this week in Grass Valley, with highs staying in the 60s until the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 61. Lows will drop to 40 tonight.
Look for more sun on Tuesday, with highs around 67. Lows will dip to 43 that night.
Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with highs hitting 65 and 67, respectively. Lows will land in the low 40s both nights.
Friday’s highs will reach 67, and Saturday’s will get to 70. Sunday also will see highs of 70. Sun is expected all three days.
