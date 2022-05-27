Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 60s this weekend
Temperatures are headed into the 60s this weekend, with a chance of rain arriving Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.
Clouds will increase today. Highs will reach 74, and lows will land around 51 tonight.
Saturday’s highs will get to 67. Winds will be 7 to 9 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. There’s a 40% chance of showers that night, with under a tenth of an inch of rain expected. Lows will drop to 46.
Sunday’s highs will reach 66. Lows will dip to 44.
Highs will get to 72 on Monday, 79 on Tuesday, 85 on Wednesday, and 81 on Thursday.
