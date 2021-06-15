Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 100s coming this way

Highs in the 100s will soon hit Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 81. Lows will drop to 58 tonight.

Expect more sun Wednesday, with highs jumping to 94. Lows will dip to 68 that night.

Highs will reach 101 on Thursday, with lows landing at 71 that night.

It’ll be sunny and hot Thursday through Saturday, then sunny. An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Look for highs of 100 on Friday. Lows will settle at 69 that night.

Saturday’s highs will reach 98, Sunday’s will top out at 95, and Monday’s will hit 90.