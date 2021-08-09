Grass Valley weather: Highs in mid-90s most of this week
Highs will linger in the mid-90s for much of this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 90. Lows will drop to 65 tonight.
Skies will remain sunny through the week, except for Thursday, which is expected to be mostly sunny.
Tuesday’s high will hit 94, with lows dropping to 68 that night.
Wednesday’s high will climb to 96. Lows will settle around 69.
Thursday and Friday’s highs will reach 95. Lows will land at 70 both nights.
Expect highs of 95 on Saturday, and 90 on Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User