Grass Valley Weather: Highs in low 80s this week

This week, Nevada County will see highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid to high 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s high will be near 82, with a low of 58. East wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes south southwest in the morning. South wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes east in the evening.

Wednesday will have a high near 80 and low around 56. East wind of 7 to 9 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon. South southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes east after midnight.

Thursday’s high will be near 80 and it’s low will be around 57. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.

Friday will see a high near 83 and low around 57.

Saturday’s high will be near 82 with a low of 57.

Sunday’s high will be near 81 with a low around 57 as well.