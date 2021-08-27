Grass Valley weather: Highs in low 80s by late next week

The heat will spike this weekend, with temperatures soon dropping to the low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

Haze will linger in Grass Valley today and Saturday, with clear skies returning Sunday.

Today’s high will hit 91. Lows will drop to 64.

Saturday’s high will reach 93, and Sunday’s will climb to 95. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 60s both nights.

Monday’s high will top out at 90, Tuesday’s will hit 84, Wednesday’s will reach 83, and Thursday’s will make it to 82.