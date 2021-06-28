Grass Valley weather: Highs in 90s through the week
Highs will linger in the 90s through July Fourth, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 95. Lows will drop to 66 tonight.
Sun will remain through the week and into the holiday.
Tuesday’s highs will climb to 96, with lows dipping to 66.
Wednesday’s highs will hit 94, Thursday’s will reach 91, and Friday’s will top out at 90. Lows will settle in the mid-60s all three nights.
Expect highs of 91 both Saturday and July Fourth.
