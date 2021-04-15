Grass Valley weather: Highs forecast for mid-, upper 70s for weekend

Rain chances are gone for Grass Valley, and it’s nothing but sunny skies and warming temperatures for the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will reach 65. Winds will be between 5 to 7 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 42 tonight.

Friday will see highs jump to 72, with winds reaching between 5 to 9 mph that afternoon. Lows will settle at 46 that night.

Saturday’s highs are forecast to hit 76, and Sunday’s to reach 79. Lows will be in the upper 40s both nights.

The high on Monday will top out at 77. Tuesday’s will reach 72, and Wednesday’s will climb to 71.