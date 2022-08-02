Grass Valley weather: Highs climb back to 90s
The small amount of rain that fell Monday is gone, and highs in the 90s are back.
Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 90. Lows will drop to 69 tonight.
The rest of the week will be sunny.
Wednesday’s high will get to 93. Lows will dip to 69 that night.
Expect highs of 93 on Thursday, and 91 on Friday. Lows will be in the upper 60s both nights.
Saturday and Sunday’s high will reach 90. Monday’s will climb to 89.
Grass Valley weather: Highs climb back to 90s
The small amount of rain that fell Monday is gone, and highs in the 90s are back.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.