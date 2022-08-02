Grass Valley weather: Highs climb back to 90s

The small amount of rain that fell Monday is gone, and highs in the 90s are back.

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 90. Lows will drop to 69 tonight.

The rest of the week will be sunny.

Wednesday’s high will get to 93. Lows will dip to 69 that night.

Expect highs of 93 on Thursday, and 91 on Friday. Lows will be in the upper 60s both nights.

Saturday and Sunday’s high will reach 90. Monday’s will climb to 89.