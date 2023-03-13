A flood watch remains in effect for the foothills, including Grass Valley, until Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding could be caused by excessive rainfall and snow melt, the weather service said.
Today, showers and a thunderstorm are possible. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible, according to the weather service. South wind of 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph, can be expected. The high should be near 51.
Tonight, more rain and another thunderstorm are possible. Between 1 and 2 inches of new rainfall is possible. South wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph, can be expected. The low should be around 44.
A high wind watch goes into effect tonight and lasts until Tuesday night, according to the weather service. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, making power outages possible, the weather service said.
Tuesday's forecast is similar, with more showers and thunderstorms possible. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday. The day should be windy, with a south wind of 24 to 29 mph possible, increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. The high should be near 51.
Tuesday night could see between three quarters and one inch of rainfall, along with another possibility of a thunderstorm. The night should be windy as well, with a south wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. The low should be around 38.
Wednesday could see a 40% chance of rain. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, can be expected.
Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 55 and a low around 38. A slight chance of rain is possible after 11 p.m.
Friday, rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. The day and night should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 and a low around 39.