A flood watch remains in effect for the foothills, including Grass Valley, until Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding could be caused by excessive rainfall and snow melt, the weather service said.

Today, showers and a thunderstorm are possible. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible, according to the weather service. South wind of 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph, can be expected. The high should be near 51. 