Grass Valley weather: High to hit 95 on Monday

Temperatures are expected to peak at 95 on Monday before falling slightly, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into mid-next week.

Today’s high will reach 81. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph this afternoon and late tonight. Lows will drop to 57.

Friday’s high will get to 84. Winds will be around 6 mph that afternoon and evening. Lows will settle around 59.

Saturday’s high will climb to 86, and Sunday’s will reach 92. Lows will range from 59 to 65.

Highs will hit 95 on Monday, 92 on Tuesday, and 90 on Wednesday.