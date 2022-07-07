Grass Valley weather: High to hit 95 on Monday
Temperatures are expected to peak at 95 on Monday before falling slightly, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into mid-next week.
Today’s high will reach 81. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph this afternoon and late tonight. Lows will drop to 57.
Friday’s high will get to 84. Winds will be around 6 mph that afternoon and evening. Lows will settle around 59.
Saturday’s high will climb to 86, and Sunday’s will reach 92. Lows will range from 59 to 65.
Highs will hit 95 on Monday, 92 on Tuesday, and 90 on Wednesday.
Grass Valley weather: High to hit 95 on Monday
Temperatures are expected to peak at 95 on Monday before falling slightly, the National Weather Service said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User