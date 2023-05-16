Today should be another sunny day, according to the National Weather Service.
East wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes west southwest in the morning. The high should be near 83.
Tonight should be clear, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind becomes east at 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Wednesday should also see sunny skies and a clear night, with a high near 85 and low around 57. East northeast wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes west southwest in the morning, then light and variable.
Thursday will also be sunny and clear, with a high near 82 and low around 56. Light and variable wind becomes southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday should be sunny and clear, with a high near 83 and low around 56.
Saturday should be sunny then mostly clear, with a high near 83 and low around 57.
Sunday should also be sunny and mostly clear, with another high of 83 and low around 59.
