GVWeather-GVU-051623

The ever beautiful Bridgeport.

 Submitted by Jamie Brown

Grass Valley residents can expect sunny days and clear nights this week, according to the National Weather Service. The highs should be in the low 80s while the lows should be in the high 50s this week, the weather service said.

Today should be sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind of 6 to 10 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon.