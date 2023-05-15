Grass Valley residents can expect sunny days and clear nights this week, according to the National Weather Service. The highs should be in the low 80s while the lows should be in the high 50s this week, the weather service said.
Today should be sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind of 6 to 10 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight should be clear, with a low around 57. South southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable.
Tuesday should also be sunny, with a high near 83. East wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes west in the morning.
Tuesday night should be clear as well, with a low around 57. West wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes calm.
Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night should be clear, with a low around 56.
Thursday should be sunny and clear, with a high near 82 and low around 55.
Friday should also be sunny and clear, with a high near 82 and low around 56.