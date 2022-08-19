Grass Valley weather: High of 99 expected Saturday
Highs are still going up, with the hottest day expected to be Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 97. Lows will dip to 68 tonight.
Saturday’s high will hit 99, and Sunday’s will only get to 91. Lows will be in the upper to mid-60s both nights.
Highs will get to 90 on Monday, 91 on Tuesday, 92 on Wednesday, and 93 on Thursday.
