Grass Valley weather: High of 70 next week
Temperatures are forecast to hit 70 next week, the National Weather Service said.
Skies are expected to be sunny through Wednesday.
Today’s high will reach 58. Lows will drop to 35.
Friday’s high will climb to 58, Saturday’s will reach 63, and Sunday’s will make it to 65. Lows will settle in the upper 30s all three nights.
Monday’s high will get to 65, Tuesday’s will hit 68, and Wednesday’s will top out at 70.
