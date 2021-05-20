Grass Valley weather: High of 57 today, back to 80s by Wednesday

Today’s high in Grass Valley will be 57. Wednesday’s will be 81, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 40% chance of showers today, with thunderstorms a possibility after 11 a.m. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Rain chances drop to 20% tonight, when lows will dip to 39.

There’s a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Friday. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. Highs will climb to 63, with lows settling at 43 that night. Rain chances will hover at 20% Friday night and into Saturday.

Saturday’s highs will reach 67. Lows will land at 47 that night.

Expect highs of 71 on Sunday, and lows of 50 at night.

Monday’s highs will top out at 77, Tuesday’s will hit 76, and Wednesday’s will climb to 81.