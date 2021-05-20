Grass Valley weather: High of 57 today, back to 80s by Wednesday
Today’s high in Grass Valley will be 57. Wednesday’s will be 81, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 40% chance of showers today, with thunderstorms a possibility after 11 a.m. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.
Rain chances drop to 20% tonight, when lows will dip to 39.
There’s a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Friday. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. Highs will climb to 63, with lows settling at 43 that night. Rain chances will hover at 20% Friday night and into Saturday.
Saturday’s highs will reach 67. Lows will land at 47 that night.
Expect highs of 71 on Sunday, and lows of 50 at night.
Monday’s highs will top out at 77, Tuesday’s will hit 76, and Wednesday’s will climb to 81.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: High of 57 today, back to 80s by Wednesday
Today’s high in Grass Valley will be 57. Wednesday’s will be 81, the National Weather Service said.