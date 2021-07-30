Grass Valley weather: High nears 100 today

Highs will near 100 today, though they’ll drop to the low 90s starting Saturday and stay there into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will hit 98 today. Lows will drop to 70 tonight.

Skies will be mostly or partly sunny today and through the weekend. Sunny days return starting Monday.

Saturday’s high will reach 92, and Sunday’s will climb to 91. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 60s.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday’s high will top out at 91. Thursday’s will reach 92. Lows will land in the mid- to lower 60s Monday through Wednesday.