Grass Valley weather: High nears 100 today
Highs will near 100 today, though they’ll drop to the low 90s starting Saturday and stay there into next week, the National Weather Service said.
Highs will hit 98 today. Lows will drop to 70 tonight.
Skies will be mostly or partly sunny today and through the weekend. Sunny days return starting Monday.
Saturday’s high will reach 92, and Sunday’s will climb to 91. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 60s.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday’s high will top out at 91. Thursday’s will reach 92. Lows will land in the mid- to lower 60s Monday through Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: High nears 100 today
Highs will near 100 today, though they’ll drop to the low 90s starting Saturday and stay there into next week, the National Weather Service said.