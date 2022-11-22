Grass Valley weather: High near 65 Thanksgiving Day

Temperatures should be in the low to mid-60s for the rest of the week and Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service, though chances of rain and frost enter the forecast this weekend.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind is expected today and tonight.

Wednesday should be sunny during the day and mostly clear at night. The high should be near 64 with the low around 41. Light and variable wind becomes east northeast wind of around 7 mph.

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, should be sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind of around 6 mph becomes calm in the morning. Thanksgiving night should be mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday reduces to mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Friday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday is also mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Areas of frost are expected after 5 a.m. Otherwise, Saturday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday could see a slight chance of showers as well as areas of frost. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday night could see another chance of showers. Otherwise, it should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.