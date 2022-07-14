Grass Valley weather: High could dip to 80s next week
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 80s for at least one day next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into next week.
Today’s high will reach 91. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Lows will land around 64.
Friday’s high will get to 93. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 65.
Highs will hit 95 Saturday and Sunday. Lows will dip to 68 both nights.
Expect highs to reach 92 on Monday, 91 on Tuesday, and 89 on Wednesday.
