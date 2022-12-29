Grass Valley can expect a wet week and weekend, with heavy rains and a chance of snow Sunday night, the National Weather Service said.
About a quarter to a half of an inch of rain is possible today, mainly before 11 a.m., the weather services said. The day's high temperature should be near 45.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to rise to around 46 by 5 a.m., the weather service said. South southeast wind of 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph, can also be expected. Between one to two inches of rain is possible tonight.
More rain is possible Friday, with another one to two inches predicted by the weather service. Rain could be heavy at times as well. South wind of 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph, can be expected. The high should be near 50.
Even more rain is expected Friday night, with between two and three inches possible. South wind increased to 15 mph, with gusts increasing to 29 mph. The low should be around 47.
The rain should be heavy at times on Saturday, with a 100% chance of rain during the day, dropping to 60% chance Saturday night. South wind of around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can be expected. The high should be near 51 and the low around 36.
Sunday (New Year's Day) should be sunny, with a high near 52 and a low around 34. There area chances of rain and snow after 5 a.m.
Monday see's another chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then simply rain. The highs should be near 44 and the low around 34.