Grass Valley weather: Heatwave expected this week

The National Weather Service is predicting a “dangerous heatwave” this week.

Near-normal temperatures are expected today and Tuesday, with highs expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s respectively, according to the weather service.

A warming trend begins Wednesday with a high of 94 with a low of 66.

Thursday could see a high of 99 and a low of 70, while Friday could see a high of 101.

“High to very high heat risk will be possible with this week’s heatwave, with impacts reaching to the general population,” the weather service wrote. “Now is the time to prepare for this dangerous heatwave.“

Saturday’s high is expected to drop slightly down to 98, with Sunday dropping to 93.