Grass Valley weather: Heat will continue, but cooler temps just ahead

Some cooler weather is around the corner, but first Grass Valley must contend with highs in the mid-90s.

The next seven days will be sunny, except for Sunday and Monday, which will be mostly sunny.

Today’s high will hit 95. Lows will drop to 67.

Friday’s high will reach 96, with lows landing around 68 that night.

Expect highs of 93 on Saturday, and 91 on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s both nights.

Highs will get to 89 on Monday, and 87 Tuesday and Wednesday.