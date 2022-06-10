Grass Valley weather: Heat advisory today, Saturday
There’s a heat advisory today and Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny into next week.
Today’s high will reach 92, with lows dropping to 63 tonight.
Saturday’s high will make it to 89. Winds will be 6 to 11 mph that afternoon, and 6 to 14 mph that night. Gusts could hit 20 mph at night. Lows will dip to 61.
There’s a 30% chance of showers after noon Sunday. Highs will get to 73. Winds will be 5 to 14 mph, with 21 mph gusts. Lows will settle around 51.
Highs will make it to 74 on Monday, 80 on Tuesday, 88 on Wednesday, and 87 on Thursday.
