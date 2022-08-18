Grass Valley weather: Heat advisory ends Friday night

The current heat advisory is set to expire Friday night, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 96. Lows will drop to 69.

Friday’s high will hit 95, and Saturday’s will get to 96. Lows will settle in the upper 60s both nights.

Sunday’s high will top out at 90. Lows will land around 64.

Highs will make it to 88 on Monday, 90 on Tuesday, and 92 on Wednesday.