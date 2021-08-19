Grass Valley weather: Hazy through Friday, high of 80 on Saturday
Haze will linger in Grass Valley longer than initially forecast, the National Weather Service said.
Widespread haze will last until Friday. Today and Friday’s highs will reach 87. Lows will land around 60 both nights.
It’ll be sunny starting Saturday, when highs will only get to 80. Lows will drop to 58 that night.
Sunday’s highs will climb to 82, with lows settling at 59.
Monday’s highs will reach 86, Tuesday’s will get to 88, and Wednesday’s will top out at 91.
