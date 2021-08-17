Grass Valley weather: Hazy, highs in the 80s

Haze will continue for another couple of days, though temperatures will take a break from their recent highs, the National Weather Service said.

There will be widespread haze through Wednesday night. Today’s high will reach 86, with 11 to 15 mph winds. Lows will drop to 60 tonight.

Wednesday’s highs will hit 88. Lows will drop to 62.

It’ll be sunny starting Thursday. Highs that day will climb to 87. Lows will dip to 61.

Friday’s high will top out at 86, Saturday’s will reach 82, Sunday’s will make it to 85, and Monday’s will hit 87. Lows will settle around 60 Friday through Sunday.