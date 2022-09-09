Grass Valley weather: Haze today, Saturday; cooler weather almost here

Today’s haze is expected to linger until Saturday, though temperatures are still forecast to drop significantly starting this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There will be widespread haze before 9 a.m. today, then again after 3 p.m. Highs will hit 100, with winds between 5 and 7 mph. Lows will settle around 69 tonight.

Haze will last until about noon Saturday, with smoke between 10 and 11 a.m. Highs will climb to 88, and lows will dip to 64.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with highs around 83. Lows will land around 64.

It’ll be mostly sunny Monday, and sunny Tuesday through Thursday.

Highs will reach 85 on Monday, 79 on Tuesday, 75 on Wednesday, and 76 on Thursday.