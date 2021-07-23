Grass Valley weather: Haze today, hot this weekend

Grass Valley will get a slight reprieve next week from highs in the 90s, though it won’t last long, the National Weather Service said.

There will be haze after 11 a.m. today, with highs around 96. Lows will drop to 68 tonight.

Skies will be sunny today and Saturday, then mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday.

Saturday’s highs will hit 97, and Sunday’s will reach 93. Lows will settle in the upper 60s both nights.

Monday’s highs will climb to 89, and Tuesday’s will top out at 88. Lows will land in the mid- to upper 60s those nights.

Expect sunny skies to return Wednesday, when highs will make it to 93. Thursday’s highs will reach 95.