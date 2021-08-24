Grass Valley weather: Haze through Thursday
Once the haze leaves Grass Valley, temperatures will return to the low 90s, the National Weather Service said.
The haze will linger through Thursday. Today’s high will reach 82, with lows dropping to 56 tonight.
Highs will reach 83 on Wednesday. Lows will drop to 57.
There will be haze Thursday (high of 88), and sun on Friday (high of 92). Lows will settle in the low to mid-60s both nights.
The weekend will be sunny, with highs of 93 on Saturday and 92 on Sunday. Expect highs of 91 on Monday.
