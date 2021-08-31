Grass Valley weather: Haze back for a day; Red Flag Warning until 11 p.m.

Haze has returned to Grass Valley, though forecasters say it’ll just be for today, the National Weather Service states.

Haze is expected after 11 a.m. today. Highs will reach 85, with 11 mph winds this afternoon. Lows will drop to 58 tonight. Winds will be 7 to 10 mph.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 p.m.

Sunny skies will return Wednesday, when highs will only reach 80. Winds will be 6 to 9 mph that day. Lows will dip to 54, with 6 to 8 mph winds.

Thursday’s highs will climb to 79, and Friday’s will hit 83. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 50s both nights.





Expect highs of 86 on Saturday, and 88 on Sunday. Highs on Labor Day will top out at 91.