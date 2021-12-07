Grass Valley weather: Half-inch of rain possible Wednesday night

It’s possible that up to a half-inch of rain could fall Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

There will be patchy fog before 10 a.m. today, then sun. Highs will reach 58, with lows dropping to 40 tonight.

There’s a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Wednesday, though under a tenth of an inch of rain is forecast. Highs will climb to 52. Showers are likely between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday. Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain could fall.

There’s a 50% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Thursday. Highs will top out at 46, with lows dropping to 29 that night.

Highs will reach 48 on Friday and Saturday, and 46 on Sunday. There’s a chance of showers starting Saturday night, and extending into Monday.