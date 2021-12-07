Grass Valley weather: Half-inch of rain possible Wednesday night
It’s possible that up to a half-inch of rain could fall Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.
There will be patchy fog before 10 a.m. today, then sun. Highs will reach 58, with lows dropping to 40 tonight.
There’s a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Wednesday, though under a tenth of an inch of rain is forecast. Highs will climb to 52. Showers are likely between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday. Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain could fall.
There’s a 50% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Thursday. Highs will top out at 46, with lows dropping to 29 that night.
Highs will reach 48 on Friday and Saturday, and 46 on Sunday. There’s a chance of showers starting Saturday night, and extending into Monday.
Provided by the National Weather Service
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Half-inch of rain possible Wednesday night
It’s possible that up to a half-inch of rain could fall Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.