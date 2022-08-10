Grass Valley weather: Good weather for the Nevada County Fair

Highs will return to the 90s by early next week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week. The Nevada County Fair starts today.

Today’s high will reach 83. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph this afternoon, and 6 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 59.

Thursday’s high will get to 87. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph that afternoon and that evening. Lows will settle around 60.

Highs will get to 88 on Friday, and 89 both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will land in the low to mid-60s all three nights.

Monday’s high will hit 91, and Tuesday’s will reach 93.