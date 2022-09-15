Grass Valley weather: Good chance of rain this weekend

The chance of showers on Sunday has risen to 60%, the National Weather Service said.

Widespread haze is forecast for between 11 a.m. and noon today, with smoke in some spots before 11 a.m. It’ll become sunny as the day progresses. Highs will reach 73, with lows dipping to 49 tonight.

More haze is expected before 7 a.m. Friday. It’ll be sunny with highs around 76. Lows will settle around 52.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs at 70. Winds will be 6 to 11 mph, growing to 15 to 20 mph that afternoon. Gusts could reach 28 mph. There’s a 30% chance of rain late that night. Lows will land around 49.

There’s a 60% chance of showers Sunday. Showers are likely that night, as well. Highs will get to 62, with lows dropping to 50.

Showers are likely Monday. Highs will get to 65, and lows will land at 50.

Tuesday’s high will get to 66, and Wednesday’s will reach 73.