Grass Valley weather: Getting warmer

The heat is coming back to western Nevada County.

It’ll be sunny into next week, though there’s a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 87. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph. Lows will drop to 61 tonight.

Expect highs of 88 on Friday, and winds between 5 to 8 mph that afternoon. Lows will dip to 61.

Highs will get to 90 on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the lower to mid-60s both nights.

Monday’s high will climb to 92. Lows will land at 66 that night.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, though it’ll be sunny. Highs will hit 94 on Tuesday, and 93 on Wednesday.