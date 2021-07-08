Grass Valley weather: Get ready for the heat
The heat is ramped up for Grass Valley over the next few days, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 96. Lows will drop to 70.
Expect sunny skies into next week.
Friday’s high will hit 101, with lows dropping to 75 that night.
Saturday and Sunday’s high will climb to 104. Lows will settle in the upper to mid-70s both nights.
Monday’s high will reach 98, Tuesday’s will top out at 95, and Wednesday’s will make it to 92.
