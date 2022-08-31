Grass Valley weather: Get ready for the heat
It’ll be 100 degrees, or higher, through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Skies will be sunny through Tuesday.
Today’s high will reach 94, with lows dropping to 66 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph this morning.
Thursday’s high will climb to 98. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph that afternoon. Lows will dip to 70.
Expect highs around 98 on Friday. Winds will be 6 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will settle around 70.
There’s an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Highs will top out at 100 on Saturday, and 102 on Sunday and Labor Day. Highs will reach 100 on Tuesday.
