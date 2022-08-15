Grass Valley weather: Get ready for heat
It’s going to be hot this week.
Skies will remain sunny through Sunday.
Today’s high will hit 94. Lows will drop to 66 tonight.
Tuesday’s high will climb to 98. Lows will settle around 70 that night.
Expect highs to reach 97 on Wednesday, 95 on Thursday, and 96 on Friday. Lows will hover around 70 all three nights.
Saturday’s high will get to 92, and Sunday’s will reach 90.
Grass Valley weather: Get ready for heat
It’s going to be hot this week.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.