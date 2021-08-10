Grass Valley weather: Get ready for a hot week
Temperatures will remain high through this week, with Wednesday forecast to be the hottest day, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 94. Lows will drop to 68 tonight.
The rest of the week will be sunny as well, excepting Thursday and Friday, which are expected to be mostly sunny.
Wednesday’s highs will top out at 97. Lows will settle at 70 that night.
Thursday and Friday’s highs will reach 94. Lows will land in the lower 70s both nights.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will make it to 95. Monday’s will climb to 91.
