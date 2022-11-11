Grass Valley weather: Frost this morning, 30% chance of rain tonight, Saturday

Another frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures as low as 30 to 38 will result in frost formation, the weather service wrote in the advisory.

Otherwise, today is expected to be mostly cloudy through mid morning, then, it should clear gradually. This high should be near 52. East wind of around 7 mph becomes south in the morning.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers after 10 tonight. Southeast wind of 6 to 8 mph is expected, along with a low of 34.

On Saturday, there is another 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. It should be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Southeast wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 28. East northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph can be expected.

Sunday should be sunny with a high near 53. East northeast wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes north in the afternoon.

Sunday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 52, while Monday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 34.